Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOMALI PIRATE-SENTENCE
Judge refuses to vacate Somali pirate's sentence
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has refused to vacate the life sentence of a Somali man convicted in a 2010 attack on a U.S. Navy vessel off the coast of Africa. A judge in Norfolk issued a ruling Friday rejecting Mohamed Abdi Jama's claims that his lawyer was ineffective. Jama was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for piracy. He filed a motion last year claiming ineffective assistance of counsel. Authorities say Jama and other Somalis approached the USS Ashland in the Gulf of Aden and opened fire with AK-47s.
INTERSTATE FATAL
Man killed when car plows into tractor-trailer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer. Virginia State Police say the crash happened about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 in York County. Investigators say 35-year-old Errol D. Fraser of Newport News was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car plowed into a Freightliner tractor trailer. Fraser died upon impact. Police say it wasn't immediately clear whether alcohol was a contributing factor, but that Fraser was not wearing his seat belt.
AP-US-GUNFIRE-TODDLER-DEAD
Virginia: Random gunfire reported, boy found fatally shot
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia's capital city are investigating a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead. Richmond Police say officers were called to a location on Southlawn Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday in response to reports of random gunfire and a person being shot. Police say officers found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at a hospital. Detectives are continuing their investigation.
911-PUPPY
Rescued puppy helps ease stress at Virginia 911 center
TAZEWELL, Va. (AP) — A rescued puppy is helping lighten the stressful days of the dispatchers at a Virginia 911 call center. WVNS-TV reports the puppy's former owners surrendered the 8-week-old lab mix to the Tazewell County Sheriffs Office, and dispatchers in the office fell in love. Edwinna Cecil says the puppy "helps calm everybody down.” As the center official dispatcher service dog the puppy will be a 911 ambassador. But he still needs a name. People can vote on the sheriff's office Facebook page for their favorite or four proposed names — Mischief, Rookie, Taser or Creed. Votes will be counted Monday afternoon.
ANIMAL TESTED COSMETICS-BANS
US states join global push to ban animal-tested cosmetics
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A growing number of U.S. states are considering banning the sale or import of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. The cause has gained support from consumers and many cosmetics companies. But the biggest hurdle is China, which requires that cosmetics sold in its lucrative market undergo testing on animals. California, Nevada and Illinois this year banned the sale or import of animal-tested cosmetics. The laws aren’t expected to cause much disruption for the industry, because many companies already use non-animal testing. But they put pressure on the U.S. government to pass a nationwide ban that could help end animal testing in China. Legislation also has been introduced, or will soon be made public, in Hawaii, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
AIRMAN-CHILD PORN
Air Force colonel gets 5 years on child pornography charge
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A decorated Air Force officer has been sentenced to five years in prison on child pornograpy charges. Forty-eight-year-old Mark Visconi of Fairfax is a colonel in the Air Force and a pilot who has won the Bronze Star and numerous other awards. He pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say he downloaded numerous images of preteen girls from the Internet, and he also took hundreds of images on his own phone focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls. The five-year sentence imposed Friday in federal court in Alexandria by Judge T.S. Ellis III is less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.
AP-US-TRANSLATOR-FALSE-STATEMENTS
Former FBI translator gets probation for doctored transcript
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former FBI translator who admitted doctoring transcripts when his own voice came up on intercepted phone calls has been sentenced to probation. Sixty-eight-year-old Abdirizak Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, also received a $1,000 fine at his sentencing Friday in federal court. Wehelie admitted marking himself down as an "unidentified male" when he heard his own voice on calls made by a terrorism suspect in 2012. The person who called Wehelie was under investigation at the time for helping a person join a militant Somali group designated as terrorists by the U.S. Sentencing guidelines called for a term of zero to six months.
STEPSON KILLING
Virginia man acquitted in killing of stepson
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been acquitted in the shooting death of his stepson. Herbert Washington, of Henrico County, was charged in the killing of 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr. The 68-year-old Washington had raised Brown since he was a young child. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Washington was acquitted Wednesday after his lawyer successfully argued that Washington shot Brown in self-defense on July 10, 2019. The defense contended that Brown was drunk and high on cocaine, and had been arguing with his stepfather when he was shot twice in the chest. The jury deliberated 1½ hours before acquitting Washington of second-degree murder and a gun charge.