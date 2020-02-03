Innsbrook After Hours announces first two shows in 35th season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Innsbrook After Hours has announced its first two shows in its 35th season.
Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area.
Jamey Johnson and Foreigner will perform two separate shows on two separate days.
Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jamey Johnson is one of the few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year Awards from both the CMA and ACM’s.
Foreigner is hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with 80 million album sales.
Jamey Johnson and Foreigner will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, with Johnson performing on May 15th and Foreigner will perform on May 17th.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. on Innsbrook After Hours website.
