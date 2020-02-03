Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Omer Yurtseven's layup with 10.2 seconds completed a rally from a 17-point second-half deficit and Georgetown beat St. John's 73-72. After a shot-clock violation on St. John's, Jagan Mosely got the ball inside to Yurtseven for the layup. Dunn took the inbounds and raced down the side but lost control of the ball and the Hoyas ran out the clock. Javon Blair led Georgetown with a career-high 23 points. Rasheed Dunn and Mustapha Heron scored 16 points each for the Red Storm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in the 50th regular-season game between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins crept within four points of the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals with an extra game left to play. They're 2-0 out of their bye week and have won five of seven since Crosby came back. Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev scored for Pittsburgh. Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals to lose his first career start against the Penguins. Ovechkin was held off the score sheet and remains at 695 career goals.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter. He was held to a season-low 11 points, a night after scoring a season-best 54. It was the second straight win for the Wizards, their third winning streak of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points. Joe Harris added 22. Irving and Beal got tangled in a tussle for a loose ball midway in the fourth quarter, and Irving suffered a sprained right knee.