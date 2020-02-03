Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 in the 50th regular-season game between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. The Penguins crept within four points of the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals with an extra game left to play. They're 2-0 out of their bye week and have won five of seven since Crosby came back. Sam Lafferty, Patric Hornqvist, Dominik Simon and Brandon Tanev scored for Pittsburgh. Rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals to lose his first career start against the Penguins. Ovechkin was held off the score sheet and remains at 695 career goals.