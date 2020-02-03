Henrico woman helps to share stories of ancestors through new exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 350 artifacts and pictures make up a new exhibit at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. Each piece tells the stories of six enslaved families who lived at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Charlottesville.
However, while Gayle Jessup White is helping to tell their stories, she is also learning more about her own story.
As the community engagement officer for Monticello, it is her job to tell people about the work being done on what was once Thomas Jefferson's primary estate in Charlottesville.
Through this exhibit, "Paradox of Liberty," White helps to give voices to the 607 people enslaved by one of the main authors of the Declaration of Independence.
“It humanizes our ancestors. It makes them real. It makes us understand that they were people with heart and feelings,” said Jessup White.
This exhibit at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia uses interactive displays, maps, pictures and precious relics to give a glimpse into the lives of those often forgotten when mentioning Monticello.
Yet for White, the stories of those enslaved at the famed plantation are not just their stories. It’s her story.
“I take this deep breath when I talk about it because it is very personal for me,” said Jessup White."This exhibition is the story of my own family. I’m descended from three families at Monticello - the Hemings family, the Hubbard family and the Evans family."
The discovery came after learning she was a descendant of Thomas Jefferson on her father's side of the family when she was just 13 years old.
After five decades of research, this former television journalist and Washington, D.C. native now travels the country on behalf of her ancestral home, making sure the stories from the main house to slave row are accurately presented in exhibits like this one.
"If people hadn't been resilient and resistant, we wouldn't be sitting here because they wouldn't have survived. They had to be strong. So, I want people to walk away from this exhibition understanding how strong our people were and are. The more you know about your ancestors, the more you know about yourself."
Jessup White is currently working on a book, documenting the journey of discovering her roots.
Meanwhile, the “Paradox of Liberty” exhibit runs through April 18 at the Black History Museum on Leigh Street.
