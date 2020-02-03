Henrico house fire causes extensive damage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico fire officials say a house fire early Monday morning could have been much worse because the home did not have a working smoke detector.
Firefighters called to a home on Park Lane near Staples Mill Road around 4 a.m.
When crews arrived, two adults already made it outside - they were woken up by the smell of smoke.
Fire crews entered the residence and saw heavy flames. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
Firefighters searched the house and found that the house had no working smoke detector.
Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds encourages residents living within the Richmond area to get a smoke detector.
“In the Richmond area, call your local fire department, we’ll not only give it to you, but we’ll also install it for you so there’s no excuse for anyone in the Richmond area to not have a working smoke detector,” Batallion Chief Doug Reynolds said.
The residents of the home will be out of it for a while.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.