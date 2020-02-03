Gov. Northam announces Black History Month education contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced the inaugural Black History Month Historical Marker Contest, as a way to encourage students, teachers and families to learn about African American contributions to Virginia’s history.
The contest asks for ideas for new historical markers along Virginia’s roadways that will be submitted to the Virginia Department of Historical Resources.
Virginia’s Historical Highway Marker Program was created in 1927. There are more than 2,600 markers along Virginia’s roadways, but only 350 markers honor African Americans.
“Black history is American history. But for too long, we have told an inaccurate and simplified version of that history that did not include everyone. This competition is one new way to help tell a more true and inclusive story of our shared past. It means teaching history that accurately reflects the full spectrum of stories and experiences," said Governor Northam.
The contest runs throughout February. Suggested historical markers must be submitted by March 6, 2020.
The Department of Historical Resources will review all submissions and will submit the top 10. The Governor and his Cabinet will select the winners.
Click here for more information about the Black History Month Historical Marker Contest.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.