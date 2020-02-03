Garden Bros Circus coming to VSU Multi-purpose Center in March

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Garden Bros Circus will soon bring breathtaking special effects and three rings of excitement to the VSU Multi-purpose Center.
The circus features performers from over 22 countries like the Human Cannonball, Daring Aerial Artists, Ukrainian Acrobats, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Contortionists, the Funniest Clowns, and Jugglers seen on America’s Got Talent.
The Kids fun zone features camel rides, a pony, a giant slide, or a bouncy house. The whole family can also get their faces painted like Spiderman.
- Where: VSU Multi-Purpose Center - 20809 2nd Ave. South Chesterfield, VA 23803
- When: Show date(s) March 7, 2020
- Showtimes: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
- First 100 Adult Tickets sold online are only $14.50.
Get tickets: online www.GardenBrosCircus.com or the Box Office on show day.
