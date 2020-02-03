Forecast: A warm week with rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unseasonably warm temperatures for much of the next 7 days. First Alert for potential heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Thursday.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm for February. Lows in the low 40s, high in the low 70s. The record is 77° set back in 1989.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower, especially later in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the upper 50s in the morning, cooler in the afternoon. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Heavy rain likely early in the morning, then breezy and turning partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
