City of Richmond, school board to rename Amelia school

By Adrianna Hargrove | February 3, 2020 at 5:11 AM EST - Updated February 3 at 5:14 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond and the school board plans on holding a meeting to rename a school in Amelia.

The public hearing will take place Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Street School.

Public comments on the renaming are welcome.

For more information, contact Chief Engagement Officer, Dr. Shadae Harris at 780-7845.

A public hearing for the 2021 budget will also be held on Feb. 3.

For more information, contact Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Darin Simmons Jr. at 780-7707.

