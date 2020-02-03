City of Richmond, school board to rename Amelia school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond and the school board plans on holding a meeting to rename a school in Amelia.
The public hearing will take place Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Street School.
Public comments on the renaming are welcome.
For more information, contact Chief Engagement Officer, Dr. Shadae Harris at 780-7845.
A public hearing for the 2021 budget will also be held on Feb. 3.
For more information, contact Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Darin Simmons Jr. at 780-7707.
