Chesterfield begins Community Emergency Response Team course

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will begin training for its Community Emergency Response Team.
The course will teach basic emergency response skills that are essential in critical moments after a disaster before the first responders arrive.
Classes are held each Monday and Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m for four weeks.
Topics will include light-duty search and rescue, fire safety and suppression, basic medical care, terrorism awareness, emergency communications and disaster psychology.
Graduates will earn certificates and receive CERT emergency gear upon completion.
The course is free and is open to adults age 18 and older.
Because of limited space, applicants are encouraged to apply early.
Training is scheduled to begin on Feb. 3.
If you are unable to enroll online or have questions, call 804-751-CERT (2378).
