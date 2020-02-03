Arrest made in Berkeley Manor vandalisms

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An arrest has been made in the Berkeley Manor vandalisms.
Police say over 30 vandalisms have occurred since December to residences, vehicles and mailboxes.
At 10:52 p.m., detectives from the Special Investigations Unit noticed Jackie Reed, 61, of Norfolk, disguised as a female approach a residence and vandalized it with paint in the 3500 block of Francis Street.
After a quick foot pursuit, Reed was taken into custody without incident and is being held on multiple counts of felony vandalism and stalking associated with the residence on Francis Street.
Reed is being held with no bond pending his appearance in court.
