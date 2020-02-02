Volunteers use GPS technology to map, clean up East End Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday morning, the Friends of East End Cemetery and volunteers with the University of Richmond got together to clean up the East End Cemetary in Henrico.
The East-End Cemetary is a predominately African-American cemetery, and volunteers are trying to restore it back to its old condition.
The University of Richmond has compiled the names of the East End Cemetery onto an online database.
On April 22nd, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., the East End Collaboratory, the Friends of East End, and Oakwood Arts will be hosting an event, “Reclaiming This Ground: Honoring the History and Community of East End Cemetery” at Peter Paul Development Center.
This event brings together volunteers, students, faculty, descendants, and the community to honor the people and history of East End Cemetery through commemorative acts, oral histories, maps, presentations of research (historical, archaeological, and demographic), and a collaborative art project.
