Veteran National Salute week to take place Feb. 10-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is Feb. 10-14. This event pays tribute to all hospitalized Veterans.
The VA is working to increase community awareness about the VA medical center, encourage citizens to visit hospitalized Veterans and learn about volunteer opportunities at the VA.
What: As part of National Salute to Veterans Patient Week, Central Virginia VA Health Care System is inviting you to come to celebrate at several events during the week.
When: Monday, Feb. 10, 10:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 11:15 a.m. – Red Balloon Distribution to Inpatients
Friday, Feb. 14, 12:15 p.m. – 2nd Annual Vow Renewal for Veteran Couples
Where: McGuire VA Medical Center, 1201 Broad Rock Blvd. Richmond, Virginia 23249
Additional Info: The red balloon event delivery has been a long-running tradition at the medical center. This year, we have five couples who have expressed interest in renewing their vows at our ceremony. We hope you would like to either come support this great endeavor or provide coverage for your outlet.
For more information about these events, email the public affairs office at VHARICPublicAffairs@va.gov.
