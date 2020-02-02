'Turning Memories into Art’ workshop registration open

WARSAW, Va. (WWBT) - RCC Educational Foundation’s Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning (RILL), is offering a workshop that uses mixed media to create a collage of memories.
The course will be Thurs., March 5, 12 and 19 from 2 pm to 4 pm at RCC’s Warsaw campus.
In “Turning Memories into Art: Mixed Media Collage” students will use a favorite item or memory to create a one-of-a-kind work of art to inspire oneself or give as a unique gift.
This hands-on workshop will examine the various materials and techniques used to design a beautiful collage. Students competing will complete a 12” x 16” canvas.
Participants are asked to bring materials such as an old photo, lace from Mom’s wedding gown, a relative’s cherished recipe--anything that elicits favorite memories or inspiration.
A recent student commented, “I enjoyed the class very much. Bernie is an artist and educator. She was helpful and encouraging to each student and we left with a one-of-a-kind piece of art.”
Instructor and artist Bernadette "Bernie" Barclay, is a life-long artist, creative instructor, and owner of Love. Create. Art. She has a passion for making people happy, especially through art. “I moved to the Tappahannock area from Richmond about 8 years ago and wanted to fulfill my dream of bringing art to the Northern Neck Community,” comments Barclay.
Advance registration, with payment of $50 which includes supplies, is required to take this course.
You can register, here online. For more information on “Turning Memories into Art," call Michele Inderrieden at 804-333-6824 or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
