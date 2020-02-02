8th Annual Coaches for the Cure event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coaches from all around Central Virginia participated in the annual Coaches for the Cure event.
The mission of this event is to increase community awareness surrounding breast cancer and to raise money to support those in fight and survivors during each game a special donation was present to a cancer survivor.
One of the cancer survivors in attendance was, Joy Leath.
“Because of the support just like today with Team Loaded, I am able to move forward and it just gives me a sign that God is saying eep going I’ve got you,” Leath said.
Ty White, Director of Team Loaded, also talked about telling cancer no.
“Today we want to tell cancer no and say yes to the survivors and say yes to the cure. We’ve all been impacted by the ugly disease of cancer in so many ways so today we just want to stand against cancer and celebrate life," Director White said.
This is the 8th year of Coaches for a Cure event and it is all made possible by the Team Loaded Foundation
More than 5 thousand dollars was donated to survivors as well as the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
