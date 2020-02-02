Man hit by car while trying to cross I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in Petersburg.
Police say it happened around 7:50 a.m. Sunday on I-95 northbound at the 51 mile marker.
The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that an adult male pedestrian crossed all southbound lanes of I-95 went over a jersey wall and was attempting to cross northbound I-95 when he was struck by a 2011 Mercedes SUV in the left lane.
The male pedestrian was transported to the hospital by helicopter for treatment of serious injuries.
The adult female driver of the Mercedes was wearing her seat belt and was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
