Richmond police searching for driver, vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a hit-and-run after a man was found dead in a roadway.
According to police, someone saw a body around 2:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road and called police.
Investigators believe the man was hit while attempting to cross the road near the businesses, “Tony’s Auto Repair” and “New and Used Tires Store.”
The driver did not stop and left the scene eastbound on Hull Street Road. Investigators are now attempting to find the driver and vehicle involved
The vehicle may possibly be silver or gray in color with heavy damage to the front end/right passenger front with front windshield damage.
Anyone with information about this vehicle or driver is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.