Norfolk State, NC Central meet in conference play

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 69.1 points per game and allowed 57.6 points per game across seven conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 58.7 points scored and 74.7 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JERMAINE: Bishop has connected on 40 percent of the 155 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 35 over the last five games. He's also made 84.1 percent of his foul shots this season.