Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously. The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP. Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Wizards beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-107. The Nets lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right knee in the fourth quarter. He was held to a season-low 11 points, a night after scoring a season-best 54. It was the second straight win for the Wizards, their third winning streak of the season. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points. Joe Harris added 22. Irving and Beal got tangled in a tussle for a loose ball midway in the fourth quarter, and Irving suffered a sprained right knee.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by going 7 of 7 from 3-point range and helping fifth-ranked Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-63. The Seminoles rebounded from a loss at Virginia this week that snapped a 10-game winning streak. Tyrece Radford scored 18 for Virginia Tech, which lost its third straight game Saturday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime scout and Washington Nationals senior adviser Phil Rizzo has died. He was the father of Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo. Phil Rizzo was part of the inaugural class of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2008. He scouted 2006 NL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Brandon Webb and signed the likes of Mike Matheny and Mark Loretta. Rizzo was an adviser to his son and the Nationals baseball operations department for the past 11 years. Mike Rizzo says his dad is totally responsible for where he is today after teaching him work ethic and a love of the game. Phil Rizzo was 90 years old.