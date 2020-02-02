First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain likely, thunderstorms possible Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After an unseasonably warm start to the work week, we are tracking the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.
High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s with dry weather. That’s about 20 degrees above the average high temperature for early February.
Scattered rain showers arrive on Wednesday as low pressure approaches, and heavier rain is expected on Thursday.
Heavy rain is virtually guaranteed Thursday into Thursday night and at this point it is the primary reason for the First Alert Weather Day.
Rainfall amounts are expected to reach 1 to 2 inches with more than 2 inches possible in some locations. The rainfall forecast is subject to change as the forecast is fine-tuned over the next few days.
There is also potential for strong thunderstorms and gusty winds, but this will be dependent on the track/strength of an area of low pressure and how much warm air is drawn north on Thursday.
