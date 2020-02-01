Washington Redskins to have “Hometown” home at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI (WWBT) - The Washington Redskins will be participating in Lowe’s Hometown, a first of its kind interactive NFL-themed neighborhood featuring custom-built dwellings representing all 32 NFL teams, Redskins fans will have a home at the Super Bowl.
This will be located inside Super Bowl Experience, each dwelling features team logos, colors, characteristics of each team’s region, and fan traditions.
Entitled “Potomac Palace,” the Redskins dwelling features a quaint Georgetown Row-inspired house.
It features a vibrant face of gold and burgundy paint. Iconic Washington, D.C. cherry blossoms add color, standing above a hedgerow filled with footballs.
Images of all 32 NFL dwellings and a full map of the footprint can be found online.
Lowe’s Hometown is part of Lowe’s Super Bowl campaign encouraging NFL fans to “Bring It Home” for the Super Bowl.
From new deck lights to updated paint, to a new grill or cooler, or 10,000 NFL-branded products, NFL fans can find everything they need at Lowe’s to ensure their home is Super Bowl ready. Lowe’s is the Official Home Improvement Sponsor of the NFL.
Lowe’s Hometown Build Stats
· Each dwelling measures roughly 8 feet (high) x 8 feet (wide) x 8 feet (long)
· Each dwelling weighs approx. 400-500 lbs.
· More than six tons of Lowe’s Top Choice lumber was used in the construction of all the dwellings
· More than 200 gallons of Valspar paint and primer were used
· 8 semi-trucks will transport all the dwellings from their construction site in North Carolina to the Super Bowl Experience in Miami
