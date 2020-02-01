Spanberger’s district offices to collect “Valentines for Veterans”

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger announced the launch of the Central Virginia “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to Seventh District veterans.
Individuals are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to one of Spanberger’s district offices in Henrico or Spotsylvania.
On Valentine’s Day, Spanberger will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers. The deadline for submission is Friday, Feb. 7.
“Valentines for Veterans is just a small way to show our district’s gratitude toward our neighbors who answered the call to service, spent months away from their families, and risked their lives in defense of our nation and its principles,” said Spanberger. “I hope many Central Virginians will choose to send a handwritten card or note to our district offices in the coming weeks, and on Valentine’s Day, I look forward to meeting many of the men and women who chose to put on the uniform.”
Spanberger’s district office addresses:
Glen Allen Office
4201 Dominion Blvd, Suite 110
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
Spotsylvania Office
9104 Courthouse Rd, Room 249
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Anyone with questions about Valentines for Veterans should contact Karen Mask at (804) 401-4110.
