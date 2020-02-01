Scam Alert for Prince George County residents

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam that is reaching out to potential victims using the department’s phone number.
During the call, the resident’s caller ID will show the Prince George Police Department’s main telephone number- (804) 733-2773.
The individual reportedly identifies themselves as a U.S. Marshal, calling victims to advise that he or she has an active warrant, but can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately.
The individual also requests the victim to pay fines by supplying gift cards.
These calls are NOT from the Prince George Police Department.
Officials urge the public not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.
Residents with questions or concerns about phone scams can contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
