Child killed in Hillside Court neighboorhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At 4:09 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue for reports of random gunfire and for a report of a person shot.
Police arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
The child was transported to a local hospital where he then died.
Detectives interviewed people who were in the area of Southlawn Avenue, a street in the Hillside neighborhood.
This is considered a death investigation, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.