Child killed in Hillside Court neighboorhood

By NBC12 Newsroom | February 1, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST - Updated February 1 at 7:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At 4:09 p.m., Richmond Police Department officers were called to the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue for reports of random gunfire and for a report of a person shot.

Police arrived on the scene and found a 3-year-old male who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The child was transported to a local hospital where he then died.

Detectives interviewed people who were in the area of Southlawn Avenue, a street in the Hillside neighborhood.

This is considered a death investigation, and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

