Man killed on I-64 after car plows into tractor-trailer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - State police say a Virginia man is dead after driving into the rear of a tractor-trailer.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 64 in York County.
Investigators say, Errol D. Fraser, 35, of Newport News was traveling at a high rate of speed when his car plowed into a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Fraser died upon impact. Police say it wasn’t immediately clear whether alcohol was a contributing factor, but that the victim was not wearing his seat belt.
Virginia State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
