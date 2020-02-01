Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AIRMAN-CHILD PORN
Air Force colonel gets 5 years on child pornography charge
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A decorated Air Force officer has been sentenced to five years in prison on child pornograpy charges. Forty-eight-year-old Mark Visconi of Fairfax is a colonel in the Air Force and a pilot who has won the Bronze Star and numerous other awards. He pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say he downloaded numerous images of preteen girls from the Internet, and he also took hundreds of images on his own phone focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls. The five-year sentence imposed Friday in federal court in Alexandria by Judge T.S. Ellis III is less than the 10-year sentence sought by prosecutors.
AP-US-TRANSLATOR-FALSE-STATEMENTS
Former FBI translator gets probation for doctored transcript
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former FBI translator who admitted doctoring transcripts when his own voice came up on intercepted phone calls has been sentenced to probation. Sixty-eight-year-old Abdirizak Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, also received a $1,000 fine at his sentencing Friday in federal court. Wehelie admitted marking himself down as an "unidentified male" when he heard his own voice on calls made by a terrorism suspect in 2012. The person who called Wehelie was under investigation at the time for helping a person join a militant Somali group designated as terrorists by the U.S. Sentencing guidelines called for a term of zero to six months.
STEPSON KILLING
Virginia man acquitted in killing of stepson
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been acquitted in the shooting death of his stepson. Herbert Washington, of Henrico County, was charged in the killing of 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr. The 68-year-old Washington had raised Brown since he was a young child. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Washington was acquitted Wednesday after his lawyer successfully argued that Washington shot Brown in self-defense on July 10, 2019. The defense contended that Brown was drunk and high on cocaine, and had been arguing with his stepfather when he was shot twice in the chest. The jury deliberated 1½ hours before acquitting Washington of second-degree murder and a gun charge.
RIDE-HAILING DRIVER-SHOOTING DEATH
Passenger charged in shooting death of Lyft driver
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of fatally shooting his ride-hailing driver lived on the same street where the driver was found dead. News outlets report 18-year-old Bernard Smith was charged Thursday in the death of 79-year-old Franklin Farrens. Chesterfield police say they were called to a crash in Smith's neighborhood early Monday morning. Farrens was found inside his vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Smith was Farrens' passenger that morning. Authorities haven't determined a motive for the shooting. Smith is being held without bond.
BUS STOP-MAN EXPOSED
Virginia student reports man exposed self at school bus stop
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police department says it is continuing to patrol near a school bus stop where a man is accused of exposing himself to a student. Portsmouth police spokeswoman Sgt. Misty Holley says the man approached a Churchland High School student who was walking to the bus stop around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. She said increased patrols in the area will continue through Friday. News outlets report Churchland principal Shawn Millaci asked parents to “review best safety practices” with their students following the incident. The department hasn't said whether any suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia House passes gun-control measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed several pieces of gun-control legislation, but some of the measures face an uncertain future in the more conservative Senate. The Democratic-led House approved seven gun measures Thursday, largely along party lines. The legislation will now go to the Senate for a vote, which has already passed its version of some of the measures but has shown signs that others may not survive. Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings as a new Democratic majority has pledged to put strict new limits in place.
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT
Democratic AGs sue to force US to adopt ERA in Constitution
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic state attorneys general are suing a U.S. government official, seeking to force him to recognize Virginia’s vote this week to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and certify the measure as part of the Constitution. The lawsuit filed Thursday against the archivist of the United States comes after the National Archives and Records Administration said this week that the archivist would “take no action to certify the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment." It cited a U.S. Department of Justice opinion issued earlier this this month that said it was too late for states to ratify the ERA because of a long-passed congressional deadline.
LEGISLATOR-SOBRIETY TEST
Police open investigation after Virginia lawmaker's DUI stop
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (AP) — A Virginia police department has opened an internal investigation after an officer let a lawmaker off with a warning after stopping him on suspicion of intoxicated driving and giving him a breathalyzer test that showed an alcohol level slightly above the legal limit. The Roanoke Times reports the town of Christiansburg released a statement saying the police department is trying to determine if the actions taken during the encounter with Del. Chris Hurst violated agency policy. Sen. Bryce Reeves filed a bill Thursday that would mostly eliminate legislators’ immunity from arrest during the General Assembly session. That immunity is guaranteed in the state constitution.