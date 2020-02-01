Kobe Bryant fans gather in Richmond to reflect on the NBA star’s life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers played their first home game since the death of the team's former player Kobe Bryant. As fans entered the Staples Center, they were met with free jerseys with the numbers Bryant wore when he played for the team. Before the game started, fans in Richmond came together to reflect on how the NBA star inspired them.
Organizers say several community leaders came together and they plan to announce a scholarship for RPS students that will be awarded in the name of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
"It was a tragic loss for us,” Clovia Lawrence said.
Fans gathered at the Black Top Kings and Queens gym Friday evening.
"I started watching basketball when I was six. It was 2006. Kobe Bryant was playing the Toronto Rafters and he scored 81 points,” 19-year-old Isaiah Butler recalled.
He’s left with fond memories of Bryant. "He had 20 free throws…He had over 50 points in the second half…When he got on that basketball court, he didn't know who you were…Kobe Bryant meant everything to my generation,” Butler said.
That's why the news of the former player's sudden death hit so hard.
"Mr. Bryant had such an impact on so many people and I can see those of you here who have his jersey, the 8 and the 24,” said RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras.
Right after Bryant’s death, artist Frank Saucier took to his canvas to draw the player’s portrait.
"Everyone was shocked. You almost had to go to channel 12 to realize it really happened,” he said.
He stayed up all night working on it. He also made sure to include Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash.
Now community leaders are coming together to award a scholarship that will be named after Kobe and Gianna.
“We’re looking for this scholarship to be awarded to a Richmond Public Schools (for) not only male but female (students),” organizer Charles Willis said.
It's Richmond's response to honor a man who meant so much.
"Off the court, he was a leader. He was a great father. I could see that. But he also won an Oscar in 2018…Kobe Bryant was my generation’s Michael Jordan,” Butler said.
