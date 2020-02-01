Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 19 Illinois and No. 18 Iowa meet on Sunday in a key Big Ten game. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) is tied for first place with No. 14 Michigan State in a league that has shown some parity in the first month of conference play. Still the Illini are the surprise team so far, reeling off seven straight wins. They won at Michigan last Saturday and at home against Minnesota on Thursday night. It will be the first meeting of the season for Iowa and Illinois. They'll meet again in the regular-season finale on March 8. The Hawkeye women (18-3, 9-1) lead the Big Ten, average 80 points and extended their winning streak to nine on Thursday. They'll travel to Michigan on Sunday.