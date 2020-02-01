Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into eight place on the NHL's career goals list, leading the Washington Capitals to a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Ovechkin's second-period goal, his 36th of the season and the 694th of his career, tied him with Mark Messier on the goals list. He added an empty-net goal with seconds remaining and moved into the eighth spot. TJ Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored for the Capitals. Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem Anisimov scored for the Senators.
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Fatts Russell had 30 points as Rhode Island extended its winning streak to eight games, beating VCU 87-75. Russell hit 16 of 18 foul shots in the Rams' victory that left them a half-game back of first-place Dayton in the Atlantic 10. Nah'Shon Hyland had 16 points for VCU, whose four-game win streak was broken.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — No. 19 Illinois and No. 18 Iowa meet on Sunday in a key Big Ten game. Illinois (15-5, 7-2) is tied for first place with No. 14 Michigan State in a league that has shown some parity in the first month of conference play. Still the Illini are the surprise team so far, reeling off seven straight wins. They won at Michigan last Saturday and at home against Minnesota on Thursday night. It will be the first meeting of the season for Iowa and Illinois. They'll meet again in the regular-season finale on March 8. The Hawkeye women (18-3, 9-1) lead the Big Ten, average 80 points and extended their winning streak to nine on Thursday. They'll travel to Michigan on Sunday.