Hanover Sheriff’s Office participating in ‘Project Sticker Shock’

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will once again be participating in, “Project Sticker Shock” on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Sticker Shock is a prevention program that is youth-led. The program is designed to support existing, and encourage new community activism, cooperative efforts, and community capacity building to combat underage drinking and its related problems, specifically adults providing alcohol to minors.
Project Sticker Shock seeks to reach those persons 21 years of age or older who might illegally purchase alcohol and provide it to minors.
Youth will visit participating retailers accompanied by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department, Hanover Cares and members from Hanover County Community Services.
They will place prevention stickers on multi-packs of beer, wine coolers, and other alcohol products that might appeal to underage drinkers.
The stickers display a warning message about the penalties for purchasing or providing alcohol to minors.
The project represents a partnership between youth, licensed establishments, concerned parents and community members, prevention professionals, and law enforcement with the goal of educating persons 21 and older of the underage law and raising public awareness about underage drinking.
The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control provides funding for Project Sticker Shock.
