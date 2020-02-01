Crash on Hullstreet Rd. in Chesterfield injures 2

By Brian Thompson | February 1, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST - Updated February 1 at 8:52 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police report that a car traveling the wrong way on Hull Street Rd. hit two other drivers causing minor injuries.

Police say this took place around 1:27 a.m. Saturday.

The driver was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

The driver was a female and was arrested for a DUI.

Chesterfield Police are investigating this crash and will provide updates.

