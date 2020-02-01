Crash on Hullstreet Rd. in Chesterfield injures 2

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police report that a car traveling the wrong way on Hull Street Rd. hit two other drivers causing minor injuries.
Police say this took place around 1:27 a.m. Saturday.
The driver was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
Two individuals were taken to the hospital, suffering from minor injuries.
The driver was a female and was arrested for a DUI.
Chesterfield Police are investigating this crash and will provide updates.
