Virginia House bill protecting student journalists advances

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Students, faculty and advocates lined up at the podium Wednesday to voice support and concern for a bill that would extend free speech protections to student journalists.
Some students traveled from Northern Virginia and Culpeper to snag a spot in the crowded House subcommittee room in support of First Amendment rights and to meet with legislators on National Student Press Freedom Day.
House Bill 36, patroned by former WDBJ journalist Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, advanced out of subcommittee on a 5-3 vote.
It grants student journalists in school-sponsored media at public middle, high and higher education institutions the right to exercise freedom of speech and the press.
