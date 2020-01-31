RPS launches Secondary Success Centers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools announced the launch of Secondary Success Centers.
Secondary Success Centers are designed to help former RPS students complete their high school diploma or earn a GED and offer them a different experience from the one they left in their traditional high school.
The centers are open to all Richmond City residents from ages 17-21, who dropped out of an RPS high school.
“When we spoke with our youth who dropped out of high school, one of the themes we consistently heard was that the traditional school day doesn’t work for every student. And even when we were able to get students back in school, we were sending them to the same environment that didn’t work for them in the first place,” Dr. Tracy Epp, RPS Chief Academic Officer, said. “These centers are just the beginning of the creative solutions we can find when we listen to our young people, partner with the community, and join hands to ensure success for all our students.
The center’s two locations are:
- LULAC Pa’lante Technology Center at the Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warwick Road, Richmond, Virginia 23225.
- Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 East Belt Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia, 23234.
RPS will host a kickoff event and informational session for interested students and families on Feb. 3 at Hickory Hill Community Center at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact The Office of Academic Programs and Supports at 804-780-7797.
