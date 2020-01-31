RPS launches Secondary Success Centers

“When we spoke with our youth who dropped out of high school, one of the themes we consistently heard was that the traditional school day doesn’t work for every student. And even when we were able to get students back in school, we were sending them to the same environment that didn’t work for them in the first place,” Dr. Tracy Epp, RPS Chief Academic Officer, said. “These centers are just the beginning of the creative solutions we can find when we listen to our young people, partner with the community, and join hands to ensure success for all our students.