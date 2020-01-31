Richmond’s Salvation Army readies for move, expansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army of Central Virginia says a new facility will nearly double the number of beds the group has to offer.
It also comes at a time when those extra beds are desperately needed - no matter the location.
“I know we can do more. The issue is that we can’t do more in the current facility that we’re in now. We’re out of space,” Major Donald Dohmann with The Salvation Army of Central Virginia said.
But Richmond City Council is helping to change that. This week, it gave the green light to The Salvation Army to relocate from downtown to 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue.
“They’re here. They’re Richmond residents. They just don’t have a home to live in,” Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones said.
Dohmann says the move will increase the number of beds from 55 to 97. That’s for men, women and children.
However, the move doesn’t come without controversy. The part of Chamberlayne Avenue where the group is moving to is prevalent with crime.
“There’s a lot of prostitution and drug usage but what we have found as a Salvation Army, often cases and this is across the nation, is that when a Salvation Army goes into a community typically that, it may take a few years, but typically, that community is actually changed for the better,” Dohmann said.
The additional 33,000 square feet of space will also allow for classes and more outside services to come in and help the homeless get back on their feet.
“As our needs in the community change, organizations, nonprofits, they have to change the way that we service those needs and this is one of the ways the Salvation Army feels that we can better help those in need across our community,” Dohmann said.
The Salvation Army will need to raise between $7 and $8 million for renovations.
They still have to close on the property, but hope to move in late Spring or Summer 2021.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.