Richmond cat will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Kitty Bowl

Richmond cat will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Kitty Bowl
Smushie was an abandoned kitten roaming on the streets in Virginia. (Source: Smushie's Instagram Account)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 31, 2020 at 10:16 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:17 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Smushie”, a cat from Richmond, will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Kitty Bowl.

Smushie was an abandoned kitten roaming on the streets in Virginia.

She has unique physical appearances such as a smushed-in face, a cleft palate and an underdeveloped nose.

Smushie has her own Instagram page, with 21,000 followers!

Another local pet, a dog named “Rooster” from Chesterfield, will debut in the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.

[ Chesterfield dog debuts in Puppy Bowl ]

Rooster is a 14-week-old American Bulldog Staffordshire Terrier.

The Puppy Bowl is an annual event that airs on the Animal Planet Channel.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.