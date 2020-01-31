Richmond cat will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Kitty Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Smushie”, a cat from Richmond, will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Kitty Bowl.
Smushie was an abandoned kitten roaming on the streets in Virginia.
She has unique physical appearances such as a smushed-in face, a cleft palate and an underdeveloped nose.
Smushie has her own Instagram page, with 21,000 followers!
Another local pet, a dog named “Rooster” from Chesterfield, will debut in the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday.
Rooster is a 14-week-old American Bulldog Staffordshire Terrier.
The Puppy Bowl is an annual event that airs on the Animal Planet Channel.
