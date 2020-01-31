Report: 3 men tried to tie up victims with zip ties during violent home invasion in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two adults and three young children were inside of a Myrtle Beach area home when three people forced their way inside, a police report states.
Horry County police said they’re actively investigating the incident that happened on Jan. 4 to a home on Duck Court.
The first victim told police that he was asleep on the couch when three men forced the back door open and held his head down by putting force on the back of his neck. He also said that one of the intruders held a gun to his head and tried to tie him up with zip-ties but the victim was able to escape.
During this time, one of the intruders kept asking the victim, “Where is it at?”
“At which time, the victim told the suspect that money was in the kitchen drawer and pointed to the exact location,” the police report states.
Two of the other intruders went through the garage and went upstairs looking for items to steal, the police report states.
The two grabbed a woman who was upstairs and tried to strangle her and also tried to tie her up with zip ties.
After the male victim showed them where the cash was in the house and then the three men left out the back door.
The police report shows that a four-year-old girl, two-year-old girl and one-year-old boy were inside the home during the crime.
Police were able to view video surveillance at the home which shows that the three intruders were in the home for less than four minutes and all of them were wearing gloves and cloth over their heads.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.