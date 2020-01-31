Prosecutor meets with family of driver shot by Park Police

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A new prosecutor in Virginia says he is investigating the death of a motorist killed by U.S. Park Police after a chase.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano met Thursday with family members of Bjian Ghaisar, who was shot and killed in 2017 in Fairfax County.
In November, federal prosecutors said they would not prosecute the officers who shot Ghaisar.
The decision angered his family and some public officials.
They faulted the FBI and Park Police for a lack of transparency during their two-year investigation. Descano issued a statement Thursday saying he is evaluating whether to pursue state charges.
