Nonprofit urges lawmakers to protect domestic worker rights

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Advocates and domestic workers spoke in support of a handful of bills introduced in the General Assembly that would increase the quality of life for house cleaners, nannies and caregivers.
The speakers appeared at a news conference held by Care in Action.
The director of the nonprofit says the group advocates for fairness and dignity for U.S. domestic workers, including 60,000 domestic workers in Virginia.
One of the bills, Senate Bill 804, introduced by Sen. Jennifer McClellan of Richmond, guarantees domestic service workers to not be excluded from employee protection laws, laws regarding payment of wages and other laws regarding the workforce.
