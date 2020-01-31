No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis beats Richmond 7-0

The No. 11 Virginia women’s tennis team stayed undefeated with a 7-0 victory over Richmond on Thursday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Junior Rosie Johanson clinched the match for UVa (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | January 30, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 7:21 AM

UVa won the doubles point against the Spiders, and freshman Natasha Subhash won 7-0, 7-0 in No. 1 singles to open the scoring.

Senior Chloe Gullickson won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles, and junior Rosie Johanson clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles.

Sofia Munera, Vivian Glozman, and Amber O’Dell also won their matches in straight sets.

Virginia (4-0) will open up ACC play on the road at Boston College on Sunday.

