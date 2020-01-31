News to Know for Jan. 31: Trump trial could end soon; Suspect in murder, arson still on the run; Rain expected this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re ending the week with another frosty morning!
That’s what Andrew said about the 20-degree temperatures many of us woke up to. But highs today will get to the upper 40s.
Rain is expected this evening but should end before sunrise Saturday.
Of course, we’re most excited about those high temperatures coming next week.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds of a quick acquittal.
A vote on the witness question, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with Trump’s expected acquittal. Or it could bring days, if not weeks more argument as Democrats press to hear testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton and others.
We will continue to stream coverage of the trial on our website and Facebook page.
That’s what the U.S. is advising Americans after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.
Yesterday, the first case of person-to-person transmission was confirmed in Chicago. A man caught the virus from his wife, who had just returned from China.
There are now six confirmed cases in the U.S., but health officials here say the threat to the general public is low.
Despite growing concern for the coronavirus, some doctors in Virginia say the flu is a bigger threat to you.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, nearly 4,000 flu cases were reported in the state so far. Doctors say it’s not too late to get your flu vaccine, as it takes about two weeks to reach full protection.
Officers say the suspect left the scene after the incident, but they caught them a short time later. That suspect is now in custody.
A man is in jail without bond, charged in the murder of his 79-year-old Lyft driver.
Franklin Farrens, 79, of Chester was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Farrens was a driver for Lyft and his passenger that morning, Bernard Smith, 18, has been charged in his death.
Police say Smith was seen on home surveillance camera video, running away from the scene.
Richmond police are looking for an 18-year-old wanted in connection to a warehouse fire and murder.
Last week, police charged Marquise J. Culpepper, 20, with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, robbery and arson. On Wednesday, Roquanta R. Beard, 18, surrendered to detectives without incident. Beard was charged with grand larceny.
But police are still looking for Johntae D. Sauls, 18, in connection to the crime. Call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 if you know where he is.
That’s what Governor Northam says about the new gun control bills on their way to the senate.
Several new gun control measures are on their way to the Senate after passing the House yesterday. The bills include universal background checks and the return of one-gun-a-month limitations. Another bill gives local governments the option of banning guns in certain public places and the “red flag law” would allow guns to be taken from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.
But a big piece of the Democratic gun-control agenda still hasn’t left the starting gate. Legislation to ban assault weapons was withdrawn immediately in the Senate and a bill filed in the House of Delegates hasn’t been brought up for a committee hearing.
The bill also requires each public elementary and secondary school to maintain files of its Legionella bacteria test results and make such files available for review and the division superintendent to report such results to the Department of Health.
Last year, cooling towers at several Chesterfield schools tested positive for the legionella bacteria.
Yep, you read that right. Chick-Fil-A locations in Richmond will be offering free menu items every Monday in February.
The free menu item will be available every Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m to guests who have the Chick-Fil-A app. More details here.
“Your net worth to the world is usually determined by what remains after your bad habits are subtracted from your good ones.” - Benjamin Franklin
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.