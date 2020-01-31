Man fighting for life after stabbing in Walmart parking lot

Police are investigating. (Source: NBC12)
January 30, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 8:22 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield.

Police were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 12000 block of Ironbridge Plaza for an assault with a knife.

Officers said the suspect fled in a vehicle and found the man a short time later.

The male victim has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the stabbing is domestic-related and both men know each other.

The suspect is in custody.

No additional details were immediately released.

