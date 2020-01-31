Man fighting for life after stabbing in Walmart parking lot

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a Walmart parking lot in Chesterfield.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 12000 block of Ironbridge Plaza for an assault with a knife.
Officers said the suspect fled in a vehicle and found the man a short time later.
The male victim has life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the stabbing is domestic-related and both men know each other.
The suspect is in custody.
No additional details were immediately released.
