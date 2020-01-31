Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia House passes gun-control measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates has passed several pieces of gun-control legislation, but some of the measures face an uncertain future in the more conservative Senate. The Democratic-led House approved seven gun measures Thursday, largely along party lines. The legislation will now go to the Senate for a vote, which has already passed its version of some of the measures but has shown signs that others may not survive. Virginia has become ground zero in the nation's raging debate over gun control and mass shootings as a new Democratic majority has pledged to put strict new limits in place.
TRANSLATOR-FALSE STATEMENTS
Former FBI translator to learn fate for doctored transcript
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former FBI translator will learn whether he faces a prison sentence after he admitted doctoring transcripts when his own name came up on intercepts of phone calls placed by a terrorism suspect. Sixty-eight-year-old Abdirizak Wehelie of Burke, Virginia, pleaded guilty in November to making false statements and is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. He admitted marking himself down as an "unidentified male" when he heard his own voice on calls made by an individual under investigation for helping a person join al-Shabab, a militant Somali group designated as terrorists by the U.S. Wehelie is asking for probation. Sentencing guidelines call for a term of zero to six months.
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT
Democratic AGs sue to force US to adopt ERA in Constitution
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic state attorneys general are suing a U.S. government official, seeking to force him to recognize Virginia’s vote this week to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and certify the measure as part of the Constitution. The lawsuit filed Thursday against the archivist of the United States comes after the National Archives and Records Administration said this week that the archivist would “take no action to certify the adoption of the Equal Rights Amendment." It cited a U.S. Department of Justice opinion issued earlier this this month that said it was too late for states to ratify the ERA because of a long-passed congressional deadline.
POLICE CHASE-SHOOTING
Prosecutor meets with family of driver shot by Park Police
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A new prosecutor in Virginia says he is investigating the death of a motorist killed by U.S. Park Police after a chase. Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano met Thursday with family members of Bjian Ghaisar, who was shot and killed in 2017 in Fairfax County. In November, federal prosecutors said they would not prosecute the officers who shot Ghaisar. The decision angered his family and some public officials. They faulted the FBI and Park Police for a lack of transparency during their two-year investigation. Descano issued a statement Thursday saying he is evaluating whether to pursue state charges.
LEGISLATOR-SOBRIETY TEST
Police open investigation after Virginia lawmaker's DUI stop
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (AP) — A Virginia police department has opened an internal investigation after an officer let a lawmaker off with a warning after stopping him on suspicion of intoxicated driving and giving him a breathalyzer test that showed an alcohol level slightly above the legal limit. The Roanoke Times reports the town of Christiansburg released a statement saying the police department is trying to determine if the actions taken during the encounter with Del. Chris Hurst violated agency policy. Sen. Bryce Reeves filed a bill Thursday that would mostly eliminate legislators’ immunity from arrest during the General Assembly session. That immunity is guaranteed in the state constitution.
MAYORAL ENDORSEMENTS
Bloomberg backed by DC mayor, Biden endorsed by Richmond's
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden have announced endorsements from prominent African American mayors as next week's leadoff Iowa caucuses near. Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C., is backing Bloomberg. Bloomberg is a former New York City mayor, and his outreach and charitable support of city leaders has helped him rack up more than two-dozen endorsements since entering the race late last year. Biden has picked up the endorsement of Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia. Bowser may have a higher national profile. But Stoney leads the largest city in Virginia. Virginia votes March 3 as part of Super Tuesday.
MACK TRUCKS-VIRGINIA
Gov. Northam says Mack Trucks to bring 250 jobs to Virginia
SALEM, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says Mack Trucks will invest $13 million in a manufacturing facility in Roanoke County that will bring 250 jobs. In a statement released on Thursday, Northam's office said the new venture will allow Mack to produce and sell a new line of medium-duty trucks. Virginia successfully competed with sites in several other states for the project. Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
CNS-STUDENT JOURNALISTS
Virginia House bill protecting student journalists advances
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Students, faculty and advocates lined up at the podium Wednesday to voice support and concern for a bill that would extend free speech protection to student journalists. Some students traveled from Northern Virginia and Culpeper to snag a spot in the crowded House subcommittee room in support of First Amendment rights and to meet with legislators on National Student Press Freedom Day. House Bill 36, patroned by former WDBJ journalist Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, advanced out of subcommittee on a 5-3 vote. It grants student journalists in school-sponsored media at public middle, high and higher education institutions the right to exercise freedom of speech and the press.