Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists after he was snubbed for an All-Star selection, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-107. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 23 points. Terry Rozier had 21. The Hornets have lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18. Beal failed to make the East team as a reserve in results that were revealed shortly before game time. He had been named to the All-Star Game the previous two years. Thomas Bryant scored 21 points for Washington.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Pat Valaika is back with the Orioles, who claimed the infielder off waivers from Arizona after the Diamondbacks took him from Baltimore earlier this month. Valaika began the offseason with Colorado before being claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late October. Arizona selected him off waivers in mid-January, then designated Valaika for assignment 11 days later. That opened the door for Baltimore to take him back on Thursday.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa 82-72 Thursday night to snap the Hawkeyes' five-game winning streak. The Terrapins never trailed after halftime in the rematch of a Jan. 10 meeting that Iowa won 67-49 to launch its five-game run. With Cowan leading the way, Maryland won its fourth straight and improved to 12-0 at home. Luka Garza scored 21 for the Hawkeyes and Joe Wieskamp had 17. Garza, the Big Ten's leading scorer, was in foul trouble throughout.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Ed Reed is going back to his roots and rejoining the Miami Hurricanes. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been hired as the new chief of staff for the Hurricanes’ football program, a deal that was announced Thursday and will be finalized when the school completes a standard background check.