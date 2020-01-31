Hanover County providing rabies vaccines Saturday

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County will provide rabies vaccines during its final clinic of the 2019-2020 season on Saturday, February 1.
The clinic is from 9:00 a.m. to noon at the East Hanover Rescue Squad, located at 8105 Walnut Grove Road in Mechanicsville. The vaccines cost $8 per dog or cat.
Pet owners will complete their registration inside the facility and return to their vehicle. A veterinarian will administer the shots to the pet at the owner’s vehicle.
All dogs and cats (including so-called “barn cats”) are required by law to be vaccinated for rabies at four months of age. For dogs, you also must have tags and a valid license proving the vaccination.
Only healthy, non-pregnant animals will be vaccinated. No wolf hybrids or animals other than domestic dogs or cats will be vaccinated.
The vaccination is good for up to three years unless the pet has never had a rabies vaccination before, in which case it is good for one year.
For more information, call Hanover County Animal Control at 804-365-6485.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.