Georgia & Virginia man arrested in connection to internet investigation of crimes against children

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Georgia and Virginia man face several sex offense charges in connection to a Henrico internet investigation of crimes against children.
Scott Michael Goodwin, 43, of Acworth, Georgia was booked at the Henrico County Jail Tuesday on child solicitation charges.
Henrico Police were conducting an internet investigation when detectives made contact with Goodwin who messaged “inappropriate content” to a person he thought was a minor.
On Thursday, Edgar Alfredo Jara Vences, 35, of Chesterfield was booked at the Henrico County Jail on obscenity charges.
During an internet investigation, Henrico Police detectives made contact with Jara Vences who also sent “inappropriate content” to a person he thought was a minor.
These arrests are part of HCPD’s ongoing effort to track down online predators who may try to solicit sex with children on the internet.
Henrico police are reminding parents and guardians to have an important conversation with their children about communicating online with strangers.
“While many children have cell phones, it is important to keep track of the content in which they are involved with," said police is a press release.
There are many different tools in which parents can monitor content on smartphones or tablets. Find more tips to keep your children safe here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.