Funeral scheduled for Henrico mother, son killed in 3-vehicle crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico mother and son killed in three-vehicle crash on Jan. 30 will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Miranda Tyler, 41, and her son, Teon Tyler, 22 were killed Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Byron Street and Austin Avenue.
Police said a total of five people were involved in the accident; one remained on scene and two others were injured.
A viewing for the Tylers is scheduled for Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at March Funeral Home (2110 E. Laburnum Ave) and a Celebration of Life is scheduled Saturday at 10 a.m. at the same location. The family requested people wear purple or African attire.
A GoFundMe has been created for the family as they prepare for future expenses. According to the fundraising website, Miranda leaves behind three children ages 13 to 21.
Richmond Public Schools confirmed Miranda Tyler worked for the district. A 2017 student handbook showed she worked at MLK, Jr. Middle School as a reading teacher.
“I just heard a big boom. It was really loud. I thought a car went through the house,” Anita Johnson, who lives nearby and heard it happen, said.
A van and two cars were involved. A silver sedan had the most damage and crews had to cut one of the victims out of the vehicle.
“I don’t know how many people have to get killed here before something is done,” Arthur Garthright said.
Garthright has lived in the area for 42 years and leads the neighborhood watch. Gathright was on the phone asking the County for help with the intersection shortly before the crash.
“It was about 30 minutes ago when I got off the phone with people from the county talking about the conditions at the corner,” Gathright said.
“People are constantly speeding and running stop signs. It happens night and day,” Johnson said.
No one can relate more than George Washington. In 2016, a driver slammed into his truck at the same intersection.
“She was driving 50-55 mph in a 35 mph zone,” Washington said.
The Henrico Crash Team spent Thursday combing the scene for answers and what lead up to the crash.
Those who know the area well hope this is a wake-up call for the County.
“No one should have to die to get corrections made to a street or a highway,” Washington said.
NBC12 reached out to Henrico County officials to see if they had plans to look at the intersection. We are waiting to hear back.
