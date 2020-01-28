Forecast: Rain likely Friday night, Springlike warmth earth next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Watching rain Friday night that should be gone by early Saturday morning.
FRIDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with light rain possible by late afternoon, then rain likely in the evening and overnight. Highs mid to upper 40s (Late day rain chance increases to 70%, then 90% at night)
SATURDAY: Rain ends before sunrise, then mostly cloudy with an isolated evening showers possible. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 250%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures Monday-Wednesday will be well above average
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm for February. Lows in the upper 30s, high around 70. The record is 72.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.