Deputies: 2 arrested for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl they met at restaurant

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Deputies said on Jan. 20, a 14-year-old girl filed a report with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office that she had been sexually assaulted earlier that day.
The girl said she met Reek’quan Norman, 18, and Brodrick McFarland, 19, both of Stafford, at a Chick-fil-A in Stafford, where they exchanged Snapchat information and she gave them her home address.
She told deputies later in the evening, the two showed up at her house and asked her to meet them outside. When she got into the vehicle, she could see a handgun in plain view.
“The subjects then drove the juvenile to a secluded area in the county and had her perform sexual acts on both of them. They then drove to the 7-Eleven located at 2337 Garrisonville Road in Stafford and performed sexual acts with the juvenile in the bathroom,” a release said.
Afterwards, they then drove her home and dropped her off at the end of the driveway.
Deputies were able to identify Norman and McFarland through surveillance video from multiple Stafford businesses.
After a joint investigation with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Stafford deputies arrested the two on Jan. 30.
During the arrest, a loaded handgun was found concealed in the waistband of McFarland’s pants. They also found suspected marijuana on him.
Norman was charged with carnal knowledge of a child. McFarland was charged with carnal knowledge of a child, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a concealed weapon and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office also obtained additional warrants for the suspects.
Both of them are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
