Chinese dancers unable to perform at Richmond Ballet due to coronavirus concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dancers from China will no longer be able to perform two iconic Swan Lake roles with the Richmond Ballet due to concerns of the coronavirus.
With both the Chinese and American governments advising against travel between the two countries, Xu Yan and Li Wentao will not be able to travel to Richmond at this time on Feb. 14 and 15.
Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Stoner Winslett made the casting change announcement on Friday.
“Ms. Winslett also announced the exciting news that principal dancers from the renowned American Ballet Theatre, Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns, will now perform these iconic roles Friday, February 14th and Saturday, February 15th at 7pm. Popular Richmond Ballet dancers, Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino, will perform at the Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 16th 2pm performances as previously scheduled,” a release said.
Lane was the dancing double for Natalie Portman in Fox Searchlight Pictures’ feature film Black Swan.
“The health and safety of our guest artists, dancers, staff, and patrons is our greatest concern,” explains Winslett. “We regret that the Richmond community will not have the pleasure of experiencing the artistry of Xu Yan and Li Wentao, but we look forward to strengthening the connections forged on our 2015 tour to China by revisiting this cultural exchange in the future. At this time, we are extraordinarily excited to present Sarah Lane and Cory Stearns as Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried, along with our own Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino, and we are tremendously grateful to the American Ballet Theatre and its artistic director, Kevin McKenzie, for making their special appearance possible on such short notice.”
