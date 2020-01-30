18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 79-year-old man in Chesterfield.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road for a report of a vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 28.
When they arrived, 79-year-old Franklin Farrens of Chester was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives later arrested 18-year-old Bernard Smith for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.
Anyone with information about this crime should call 804-748-1251.
