18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Chesterfield man

18-year-old arrested in shooting death of Chesterfield man
Bernard Smith, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 79-year-old Franklin Farrens. (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 9:24 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 79-year-old man in Chesterfield.

Police were called to the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road for a report of a vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 28.

When they arrived, 79-year-old Franklin Farrens of Chester was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

[ Police identify man found shot inside car that crashed in Chesterfield ]

Detectives later arrested 18-year-old Bernard Smith for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court appearance.

Anyone with information about this crime should call 804-748-1251.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.