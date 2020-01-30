Virginia Senate passes bill increasing reckless driving threshold to 85 mph

In Virginia, a reckless driving ticket is a misdemeanor and comes with a mandatory minimum fine of $250 if convicted, according to the Virginia code. Right now, it can be charged if any driver is going more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on any Virginia road (going 45 mph in a 25 mph zone, for instance) or if going over 80 mph. The speed limit on many parts of I-81 is 70 mph.